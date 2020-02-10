Roslovic provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Roslovic fed Andrew Copp, who tallied at 13:27 of the third period for what would be the game-winning goal. The assist gave Roslovic 24 points in 57 games, matching his output from last year in 20 fewer contests. The 23-year-old winger seems like a safe bet to reach at least 30 points by the end of the year, which could give him some value in deeper formats.