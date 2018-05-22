Jets' Jack Roslovic: Gets taste of NHL
Roslovic spent his first significant chunk of time with the Jets this season, as he played in 41 total contests including the playoffs.
Although Roslovic frequently bounced in and out of the lineup, the fact that coach Paul Maurice felt comfortable putting him on the ice in the postseason shows the level of confidence the club has in the youngster. The winger put up solid numbers given his limited action (11:50 of ice time per outing), as he tallied five goals, 12 helpers and a plus-9 rating. What the organization decides to do regarding restricted free agents Adam Lowry, Joel Armia and Brandon Tanev will factor heavily into what role the 21-year-old Roslovic fills next season. The only certainty for the Columbus native heading into 2018-19 is that he will be given a chance to earn his way onto the 23-man roster during training camp.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...