Roslovic spent his first significant chunk of time with the Jets this season, as he played in 41 total contests including the playoffs.

Although Roslovic frequently bounced in and out of the lineup, the fact that coach Paul Maurice felt comfortable putting him on the ice in the postseason shows the level of confidence the club has in the youngster. The winger put up solid numbers given his limited action (11:50 of ice time per outing), as he tallied five goals, 12 helpers and a plus-9 rating. What the organization decides to do regarding restricted free agents Adam Lowry, Joel Armia and Brandon Tanev will factor heavily into what role the 21-year-old Roslovic fills next season. The only certainty for the Columbus native heading into 2018-19 is that he will be given a chance to earn his way onto the 23-man roster during training camp.