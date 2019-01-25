Jets' Jack Roslovic: Goal drought continues
Roslovic is bogged down in a 22-game goalless streak dating back to Dec. 2 versus the Rangers.
On top of his inability to find the back of the net, Roslovic has managed just four assists during his slump. Still, the 21-year-old has already set a new career high in games played (47) and needs just five more points to surpass his 2017-18 mark (14). Once Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) is cleared to return, Roslovic will almost certainly find himself bumped from the second line into a bottom-six role.
