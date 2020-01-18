Roslovic tallied a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.

Roslovic answered Carter Verhaeghe's goal in the second period, making it 5-1 at the time. Blowout loss aside, Roslovic was one of the better Jets in the game. He's up to 19 points, 80 shots on goal and 41 hits in 48 contests. The modest production across the board will only have fantasy value in deeper formats.