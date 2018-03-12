Roslovic (leg) will suit up against the Capitals on Monday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Roslovic appeared to have a slight limp leaving Saturday's clash with the Flyers as a result of blocking a shot, but seems to be no worse for the wear. A 14-game goal drought has seen the winger's minutes drop in his last two games -- an average of 10:00 of ice time. During his slump, the youngster has tallied a paltry nine shots, a number he will need to increase if he hopes to find the back of the net any time soon.