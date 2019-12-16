Roslovic picked up an assist in Sunday's 7-3 rout of Philadelphia.

Roslovic was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak before Sunday's marker, though remains stuck in a six-game goal drought. The winger logged 3:16 with the man advantage and has seen his role on the power play expand during Bryan Little's (ear) absence. A roster shuffle once Little returns could see Roslovic dropped back to a bottom-six role.