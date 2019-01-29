Roslovic scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

It's the 21-year-old's third goal of the season and first in nearly two months. Roslovic has been seeing steady time on the Jets' second power-play unit since early January despite his struggles, and now that the weight of a goal-scoring drought is off his shoulders, the young winger might begin to take advantage of his opportunities a bit more often.