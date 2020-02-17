Play

Roslovic scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Roslovic has posted three goals and three helpers through eight games in February. The 23-year-old has a career-high 25 points to go with 101 shots and 46 hits in 60 appearances this season, with his typical usage being in a middle-six role.

