Jets' Jack Roslovic: Limping after game
Roslovic was spotted limping on his way out of the arena Saturday after blocking a shot in the third period, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The team didn't suggest he was dealing with an injury after the game, but the situation is still something to monitor as Monday's game against the Capitals approaches. If the 21-year-old -- who owns 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 25 games since making his season debut with the Jets on Jan. 7 -- is unable to go, Mark Scheifele (upper body) or Marko Dano would be the candidates to join the lineup.
