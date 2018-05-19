Roslovic notched a primary assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Roslovic rewarded head coach Paul Maurice for inserting him into the lineup for the second straight game. The 21-year-old winger dished out three hits too on his way to a plus-1 rating for the night, and it'll be interesting to see if this was enough for Maurice to keep Roslovic out of the press box as Winnipeg faces elimination Sunday.