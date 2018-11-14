Roslovic tallied a goal in Sunday's matchup with the Devils, his first tally of the season.

Roslovic also logged a season-high 11:59 of ice time Sunday, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise he was finally able to tickle the twine. The winger figures to continue lining up in a bottom-six role, which will limit his opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.

