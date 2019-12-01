Jets' Jack Roslovic: Nets lone goal in loss
Roslovic scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Roslovic's tally in the third period gave the Jets hope of a comeback, but none of his teammates could beat Jack Campbell. Roslovic has tallied three goals and two assists in his last seven games. For the year, the winger has 12 points in 27 contests, well on his way to topping his career high of 24 points set last season.
