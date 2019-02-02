Jets' Jack Roslovic: No lock to play Saturday
Roslovic "cramped up" during morning skate Saturday, calling into question his availability for the evening's home game against the Ducks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Look for the Jets to provide an update on Roslovic ahead of warmups for this 7:00 p.m. ET contest. Wiebe said the second-line forward is "an option to play," but that also implies that Roslovic is in at least some danger of being scratched.
