Roslovic collected a p of assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Los Angeles.

Roslovic factored in on each of Winnipeg's first two goals for his first multi-assist game since New Year's Eve. Winnipeg's third-line center has established career highs in points (27) and goals (12) in 2019-20 while matching his personal best with 15 assists. He's a solid real-life piece for the Jets in their bottom six but carries limited fantasy upside.