Roslovic lit the lamp and added a helper in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Roslovic certainly made the most of his limited ice time, as he managed to notch two points while playing a mere 7:48. That's literally the fewest minutes any Jet played Thursday. The 21-year-old has the pedigree of a first-round pick, but right now this team is too good to give him any real playing time.