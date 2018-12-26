Jets' Jack Roslovic: Pointless in last six
Roslovic is bogged down in a six-game pointless streak.
Considering Roslovic is only averaging 7:48 of ice time this season, it shouldn't come as a shock to find he is struggling to produce offensively. The club seems content to keep him in the NHL, despite his limits minutes, rather than sending him down to AHL Manitoba, where he would get significantly more play time.
