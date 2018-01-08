Jets' Jack Roslovic: Puts two puck on net
Roslovic registered a pair of shots against San Jose on Sunday.
Making his 2017-18 debut, Roslovic was limited to just 7:57 of ice time and has only a pair of shots to show for it. His numbers in the minors -- 35 points in 31 games -- show why the Jets used the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft to select the 20-year-old. Once Mark Scheifele (upper body) or Brandon Tanev (lower body) is cleared to return, Roslovic figures to be headed back to AHL Manitoba.
