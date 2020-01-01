Roslovic snapped a five-game point drought with three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the Avalanche. He was also plus-3.

Roslovic hadn't hit the scoresheet since scoring a goal Dec. 17 against Carolina but broke out Tuesday by assisting on both Blake Wheeler goals and Nikolaj Ehlers empty-netter. Roslovic has seven goals and 10 assists with a plus-8 rating in 40 games.