Roslovic tallied an assist in Sunday's clash with the Panthers.

Roslovic got off to a slow start after being promoted in early January, but has been rolling of late with five points in his last seven outings. The winger's shots are limited (eight) over that stretch, which could be a cause for concern for fantasy owners. If you can catch him while he's hot, the youngster can serve as a high-risk, high-reward option, considering he is a relatively unknown quality.