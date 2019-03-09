Jets' Jack Roslovic: Registers two helpers
Roslovic earned two assists in Friday's 8-1 win versus the Hurricanes.
Roslovic assisted on a pair of goals by fellow fourth-liner Andrew Copp. He's at a career-high 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 66 games, but his lack of physicality makes him an unreliable contributor for most fantasy players.
