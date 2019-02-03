Jets' Jack Roslovic: Scoring outburst hints at potential
Roslovic scored three goals and added an assist in Winnipeg's 9-3 win over Anaheim on Saturday.
Whatever was ailing him during the morning skate was clearly just minor. All three of Roslovic's goals came on the power play. The kid has talent, but he had scuffled to just 12 points in 50 games before this outburst. But now, Roslovic has seven points, including five goals, in his last six games. And five of those seven points have come with the man advantage. Grab him on pure speculation. This heat can't continue, but even half of it would help you.
