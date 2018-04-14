Jets' Jack Roslovic: Sets up two goals in victory
Roslovic dished out helpers on goals from Tyler Myers and Andrew Copp to help his team to a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Friday in Game 2.
Roslovic doesn't get a lot of ice time (just 10:24 in Friday's game), but when he does, he tends to make the most of it. This was yet another example, as the young winger has three multi-point games in his past four appearances despite failing to top 11 minutes in three of them. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice isn't about to mess with success, so Roslovic's chances will be limited, but if he does dress, he can be a great value play if you need someone cheap to fill your daily lineup.
