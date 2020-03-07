Jets' Jack Roslovic: Slings assist in win
Roslovic posted an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Roslovic has just two assists in eight games since a two-helper game against the Kings on Feb. 18. The 23-year-old winger still has a career-high 29 points to go with 114 shots on net and 56 hits through 69 contests this year. He's featured in a middle-six role and should see similar usage going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.