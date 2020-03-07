Roslovic posted an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Roslovic has just two assists in eight games since a two-helper game against the Kings on Feb. 18. The 23-year-old winger still has a career-high 29 points to go with 114 shots on net and 56 hits through 69 contests this year. He's featured in a middle-six role and should see similar usage going forward.