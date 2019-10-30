Jets' Jack Roslovic: Snags assist
Roslovic registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
Roslovic set up Nikolaj Ehlers' first goal of the game just 55 seconds in. The first-round pick from 2015 is up to five points and 25 shots on goal in 13 appearances this season. He skated on the second line with Patrik Laine (lower body) unavailable.
