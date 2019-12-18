Jets' Jack Roslovic: Snaps goal slump
Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Roslovic picked up his seventh goal of the season when he got the Jets on the board at 19:52 of the first period. It was his first goal in seven December games. The 22-year-old has 14 points in 33 games.
