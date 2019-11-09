Jets' Jack Roslovic: Strikes on power play
Roslovic scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Roslovic showed some skill to corral the puck off the boards from Blake Wheeler's wide shot. After a couple jams at the net, Roslovic was able to get it past Thatcher Demko, knotting the score at 1-1. The 22-year-old was pumped up to the second line and second power-play unit with Bryan Little (head) out of action. Roslovic's making that look like a good choice by coach Paul Maurice. The winger has three goals and seven points in 17 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.