Roslovic scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Roslovic showed some skill to corral the puck off the boards from Blake Wheeler's wide shot. After a couple jams at the net, Roslovic was able to get it past Thatcher Demko, knotting the score at 1-1. The 22-year-old was pumped up to the second line and second power-play unit with Bryan Little (head) out of action. Roslovic's making that look like a good choice by coach Paul Maurice. The winger has three goals and seven points in 17 games.