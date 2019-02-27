Roslovic has just one point in his previous 11 games, an assist against Ottawa on Feb. 16.

Roslovic finds himself dropped to a third-line role following the return of Nikolaj Ehlers and could slide further down the depth chart following the trade deadline additions of Matt Hendricks and Par Lindholm, who will be eager to earn spots in the lineup. A highly-touted prospect, Roslovic is likely still a year or more away from being a consistent contributor at this level.