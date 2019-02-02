Roslovic (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Anaheim, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Roslovic appeared to be dealing with a minor injury during Saturday morning's skate, but it fortunately doesn't seem to be anything serious. The 22-year-old will assume his role on the second line alongside Patrik Laine and Bryan Little.

