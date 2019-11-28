Roslovic scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Roslovic took a roughing minor in the second period, but as his penalty expired, Blake Wheeler found the winger for a breakaway goal. Roslovic would later earn a penalty shot in the third period, but he sent that attempt wide. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five games and 11 points in 25 outings overall this year.