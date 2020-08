Roslovic recorded two assists during Monday's 3-2 win over the Flames in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 23-year-old helped stake the Jets to a 2-0 lead, setting up Jansen Harkins and Adam Lowry for tallies. Roslovic was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but with Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist) out of action, he may get a chance to emerge as a central part of the Winnipeg offense as the team looks to advance to the next round of the playoffs.