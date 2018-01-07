Roslovic will suit up for the first time this season against the Sharks, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

It will be just the second NHL appearance in the 20-year-old's young career. With Adam Lowry getting the late scratch, Roslovic could see some playing time if he's out for any extended time. Roslovic has been stellar for AHL Manitoba this season, scoring 15 goals and 35 points in 31 games.