Jets' Jack Roslovic: Will make season debut Sunday
Roslovic will suit up for the first time this season against the Sharks, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
It will be just the second NHL appearance in the 20-year-old's young career. With Adam Lowry getting the late scratch, Roslovic could see some playing time if he's out for any extended time. Roslovic has been stellar for AHL Manitoba this season, scoring 15 goals and 35 points in 31 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...