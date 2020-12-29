Roslovic -- who was tendered a qualifying offer in the offseason -- will not being reporting for Winnipeg for the start of training camp while he awaits a new contract or trade, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Roslovic saw action in 71 games for the Jets this year in which he registered career highs in goals (12), assists (17) and shots (117) while averaging 14:54 of ice time. If Roslovic's holdout carries into the start of the NHL season, it will likely create an opening for Nate Thompson to jump into the fourth line.