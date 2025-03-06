Julien agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Julien was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. While the 20-year-old center has been off his 2023-24 regular-season pace that saw him post 78 points in 67 games, he's still managed decent offensive production for OHL London this year. In 58 games for the Knights, the Ontario native has notched 10 goals and 35 helpers. While Julien will make the jump to the professional ranks next year, it figures to be primarily with AHL Manitoba.