Jets' Jacob Trouba: Activated from IR

Trouba (ankle) was removed from the injured reserve and is expected to play Thursday against Chicago.

Trouba missed 20 games with his ankle injury and hasn't seen live NHL action since Jan. 25. The 24-year-old will likely have to shake off some rust over his next few contests, but he should be trusted back in most fantasy lineups. Trouba has three goals and 20 points in 50 games played this season.