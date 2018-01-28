Jets' Jacob Trouba: Assists in last two games
Trouba had an assist in each of his last two games before the All-Star break. In his last 12 contests, he has eight points and 39 shots on net.
Trouba may be doing a lot of shooting, but the puck hasn't been kind to him. The 23-year-old only has three goals in 50 games. He can chalk that up to a 2.3 shooting percentage which is the worst of his career by a decent margin. Maybe after the break Trouba's puck luck will turn around.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...