Jets' Jacob Trouba: Assists in last two games

Trouba had an assist in each of his last two games before the All-Star break. In his last 12 contests, he has eight points and 39 shots on net.

Trouba may be doing a lot of shooting, but the puck hasn't been kind to him. The 23-year-old only has three goals in 50 games. He can chalk that up to a 2.3 shooting percentage which is the worst of his career by a decent margin. Maybe after the break Trouba's puck luck will turn around.