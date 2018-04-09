Jets' Jacob Trouba: Available against Wild

Trouba (undisclosed) will be back in action for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with Minnesota, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Trouba played in just one of the Jets' final three games in order to get himself healthy and ready for the postseason. In total, the Michigan native lost 27 games due to injury this season. Not surprisingly, the defenseman was limited to just three goals and 21 assists, including three power-play points. Trouba's return will relegate Tucker Poolman to the press box.