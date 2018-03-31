Jets' Jacob Trouba: Back in action Saturday
Trouba (concussion) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Trouba's return is a major boon for a Jets club that has been without his services for all but two games since Jan. 25. He will reportedly pair with Josh Morrisey in his return to the lineup and may eventually retake his spot on the power play. Trouba will knock off some rust as the regular season winds down in preparation for the postseason.
