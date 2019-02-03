Jets' Jacob Trouba: Career year continues

Trouba set up two power-play goals in Saturday's 9-3 win over Anaheim.

It's his second-straight two-point game. Trouba now has 28 points -- that's just five shy of his career mark set in 2016-17. Barring injury, Trouba will record his first 40-plus point season. Enjoy the ride.

More News
Our Latest Stories