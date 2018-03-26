Jets' Jacob Trouba: Cleared for contact
Trouba (concussion) has been given the all-clear to take contact in practice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice was adamant that Trouba won't play until he is back to 100 percent. The blueliner will probably need a few practice sessions to see how he responds to contact before he returns to game action. Tucker Poolman and Joe Morrow should continue to fill out the lineup until Trouba is given the green light.
