Jets' Jacob Trouba: Collects two helpers
Trouba dished out two assists in 20:06 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.
The Jets have now won three straight games and Trouba has played an important role in all of them, racking up a total of five points (one goal). The 23-year-old isn't seeing much power-play time, but he's managed to be fantasy relevant with 18 points and 30 PIM through 44 contests. Trouba's willingness to shoot the puck and the heavy minutes he logs on the top defensive pairing may make him worth a look on a surging Winnipeg squad.
