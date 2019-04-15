Jets' Jacob Trouba: Corrals helper

Trouba posted an assist and five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Trouba was stymied in the first two games of the series before finally producing a little offense Sunday. He had a career-high 50 points in 82 games during the regular season, and is now partnered with Josh Morrissey on the top pairing for the Jets. Trouba's success as a two-way defender will likely play a critical role in the rest of the series, which sees the Jets trailing 2-1 so far.