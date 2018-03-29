Jets' Jacob Trouba: Could return Saturday
Coach Paul Maurice wouldn't rule out the possibility that Trouba (concussion) plays in Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While Trouba won't be in the lineup versus Chicago on Thursday, fantasy owners can take heart that there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding his four-game absence. The blueliner has logged just two games since Jan. 25 due to various injuries, but should provide a defensive boost to the Jets once given the all-clear. Tucker Poolman figures to be the odd man out once Trouba is ready to return.
