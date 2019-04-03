Jets' Jacob Trouba: Dents twine in loss
Trouba lit the lamp on the penalty kill in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
This was Trouba's first shorthanded goal since the 2015-16 campaign. He's picking up his offensive performance at the right time, as he has three goals and 14 points over 17 games since the beginning of March. Trouba has already soared past his previous career highs to mark seven goals and 48 points through 80 games, and a big part of those improvements have been 19 points coming with the man advantage.
