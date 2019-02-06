Jets' Jacob Trouba: Earns assist
Trouba picked up a helper versus San Jose on Tuesday.
Trouba may be bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, but has managed to rack up eight assists over that stretch, including five in his previous three contests. The blueliner's inability to find the back of the net certainly hasn't been from a lack of trying, as he has racked up 26 shots during his goalless streak.
