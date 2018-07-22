Jets' Jacob Trouba: Earns one-year deal in arbitration
Trouba was awarded a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Jets on Sunday after his arbitration hearing, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Trouba has been riddled with injuries lately, missing nearly 50 games over the last two years. Still, he's managed 11 goals and 57 points in the process as one of Winnipeg's most vital blueliners. The 24-year-old Michigan native will likely remain on the top pairing for the Jets next season and look to top his three-goal, 24-point performance from last season.
More News
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...