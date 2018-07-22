Jets' Jacob Trouba: Earns one-year deal in arbitration

Trouba was awarded a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Jets on Sunday after his arbitration hearing, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Trouba has been riddled with injuries lately, missing nearly 50 games over the last two years. Still, he's managed 11 goals and 57 points in the process as one of Winnipeg's most vital blueliners. The 24-year-old Michigan native will likely remain on the top pairing for the Jets next season and look to top his three-goal, 24-point performance from last season.