Jets' Jacob Trouba: Files for salary arbitration
Trouba elected salary arbitration Thursday.
Trouba only appeared in 55 contests in 2017-18 due to various injuries, but played well when healthy, totaling three goals and 24 points while firing 144 shots on net. The 2012 first-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his five seasons in the NHL, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign a somewhat team-friendly deal to remain in Winnipeg.
