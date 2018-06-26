Jets' Jacob Trouba: Formally given qualifying offer

Trouba was officially tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.

Trouba has stated his intention to re-sign with the club, so the move to qualify him is more of a formality. The defenseman was limited to 55 contests due to various injuries, but if he can stay healthy this season, he should be capable of challenging for the 40-point mark.

