Jets' Jacob Trouba: Game-time decision
Trouba (ankle) will be a game-time call against Chicago on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Trouba last played Jan. 25 versus the Ducks, missing 20 straight games. The 23-year-old tallied 20 points in his limited outings (50) this season and should add an offensive boost to the Jets' blue line once given the green light. If the 2012 ninth-overall pick does suit up Thursday, Tucker Poolman is a near lock to be bumped from the lineup. Trouba is still listed as being on injured reserve and will need to be activate before he can return to the ice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...