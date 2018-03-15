Jets' Jacob Trouba: Game-time decision

Trouba (ankle) will be a game-time call against Chicago on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Trouba last played Jan. 25 versus the Ducks, missing 20 straight games. The 23-year-old tallied 20 points in his limited outings (50) this season and should add an offensive boost to the Jets' blue line once given the green light. If the 2012 ninth-overall pick does suit up Thursday, Tucker Poolman is a near lock to be bumped from the lineup. Trouba is still listed as being on injured reserve and will need to be activate before he can return to the ice.