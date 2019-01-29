Jets' Jacob Trouba: Garners assist

Trouba snagged a helper versus Philadelphia on Monday.

Trouba continues to log huge minutes for the Jets, as he is averaging 22:34, which includes 1:18 on the power play. The Michigan native is just 10 points shy of setting a new career high, which would best his 2016-17 numbers (33 points). The blueliner is bogged down in a seven-game goal drought and will look to find the back of the net versus Boston on Tuesday.