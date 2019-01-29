Jets' Jacob Trouba: Garners assist
Trouba snagged a helper versus Philadelphia on Monday.
Trouba continues to log huge minutes for the Jets, as he is averaging 22:34, which includes 1:18 on the power play. The Michigan native is just 10 points shy of setting a new career high, which would best his 2016-17 numbers (33 points). The blueliner is bogged down in a seven-game goal drought and will look to find the back of the net versus Boston on Tuesday.
More News
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Posts another multi-point night•
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies pair of helpers in big win•
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Struggling to produce•
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Notches two assists in comeback win•
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Scores rare goal in win•
-
Jets' Jacob Trouba: Snags assist versus Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...