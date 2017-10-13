Play

Jets' Jacob Trouba: Garners assist

Trouba snagged the secondary assist on the Jets' opening goal against the Canucks on Thursday.

Trouba has tallied an assist in each of his previous two outings while averaging 24:38 of ice time -- a significant increase in minutes likely due to the absence of Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) from the lineup. The 23-year-old Trouba cracked the 30-point mark for the first time last season and is already on pace to do so again in 2017-18.

